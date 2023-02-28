Taney County residents are being asked to take a moment to say thank you to local farmers during Thank a Farmer Week 2023.
The annual Thank a Farmer Week will take place March 5 through 11 and is sponsored by the Missouri Farm Bureau. The week is a time to celebrate the abundance of food, fuel, and fiber produced by the American farmer. Throughout the week, county Farm Bureau volunteers will give back to their local communities in a variety of ways, thanking farmers and sharing the message of agriculture with friends and neighbors, according to a press release from the Taney County Farm Bureau.
As part of the week’s celebration the Taney County Farm Bureau will be hosting a thank you coffee for area farmers in Taneyville, on Wednesday, March 8. Taney County Farm Bureau President Ben Carpenter and Promotion and Education Chair Dan Swearengen will be buying coffee for area farmers from 6 a.m. to noon at Heidi’s County Café in Taneyville. According to a press release from the Taney County Farm Bureau, anyone involved with agriculture in any way is invited to have a free cup of coffee that morning.
“It is the local Taney County Farm Bureau’s way of showing appreciation to those involved in our nation’s most important way of life. Dan and Ben will also have available literature on agriculture at the local, state, and national levels in addition to Taney County and Missouri Farm Bureau information,” states the release.
Swearengen told Branson Tri-Lakes News the week is a way to honor some of the most unrecognized members of our society.
“It’s easy to forget while living in the Branson and Hollister area, that most of Taney County, to the east, is rural farmlands and timber farms,” Swearengen said. “Approximately 395 farms, according to the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture, comprise much of that area. Accounting for over 108,000 acres, families account for a vast majority, 97%, of those operations and reduce in agricultural market value amounting to over 13 billion dollars. So farmers are important and significant to Taney County.”
Carpenter said the bureau wants to recognize the importance of farmers to the area economy and the local environment.
“The major commodity raised by farmers in Taney County would be beef cattle,” Carpenter said. “They are important because they get beef to the grocery store shelves, restaurants and school cafeteria trays. It’s also important because raising cattle helps keep the land in the area maintained. Farmers who properly maintain their pastures keep cedar trees from growing rampant and taking over.”
Giving area farmers a thank you and a free cup of coffee is just a little token of appreciation. Swearenger said the local farmers are such down to earth and humble people.
“Farmers are easy to visit with and are usually surprised by this recognition,” Swearengen said. “They express their thankfulness for this gesture of appreciation that makes all of us at the Taney County Farm Bureau feel good about the event.”
Carpenter said his favorite part of the annual coffee event is getting to know the local farmer and hearing their stories.
“I enjoy getting to hear people’s stories. Some of the folks are retired and moved to Taney County from several states away but have a nice hobby farm they enjoy,” Carpenter said. “It keeps them busy and allows them to be outdoors and in God’s creation, raising a few animals and a garden.”
The Taney County Farm Bureau not only supports local agriculture and farmers but has several programs they fund and promote throughout the year.
“Thank a Farmer Week is just one of several things Taney County Farm Bureau does on behalf of the people involved with agriculture locally,” Swearengen said. “We have mini grants opportunities for area schools and have scholarship applications for students. They are distributed at this time of year as well.”
Carpenter said he hopes this week acts as a reminder to take a moment to appreciate where the food we eat comes from.
“This week is designed to remind everyone that when we have food to eat and clothes to wear it takes the hands of hardworking farmers to produce them,” Carpenter said. “The Taney County Farm Bureau would like to invite all farmers to the area to come out to Taneyville and enjoy some coffee with us at the cafe.”
One United States farmer provides food and fiber for 172 people (106 in the US and approximately 66 outside the US). Nine percent of America’s disposable income is spent on food being produced by less than 2% of the US population. In Missouri, agriculture has an economic impact of $88.4 billion and provides 378,232 jobs. The state of Missouri has the second largest number of farms at 95,320 with 96% of those farms’ family owned.
The local Taney County Farm Bureau organization wants to recognize these unsung heroes of our society, according to the release.
For more information on the Missouri Farm Bureau visit mofb.org.
For more information on the Taney County Farm Bureau call the office at 417-334-8084.
