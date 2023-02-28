Area children came out to celebrate the birthday of one of the world’s most famous children’s authors.

The Dr. Seuss’ birthday party was an event put on by the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County Provisional 2023 members. It was held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the community room at the Branson Tri-Lakes News building in Hollister. 

Thing 1 greeting a kid.jpg

Thing 1 greeting a kid.

Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher and JATC provisional 2023 member Mandy Farrow said she deemed the event a success.

Storytime 1.jpg

Storytime at the party was a big success.
sign in.jpg

Families were invited to come out for some Dr. Seuss fun.

 

“It was amazing to see so many kids out here to celebrate Dr. Seuss,” Farrow said. “The volunteers, both from the JATC and the newspaper helped to create a fun and interactive day for all who came out.”

Story time 2.jpg

The day was to celebrate Dr. Seuss and how could you do that without story time. The JATC set up three reading stations throughout the party. 
photo cat whiskers.jpg

Two cat inspired friends met under the balloon arch for a photo. 

 

The community room was broken up into activity sections and gave several unique places for kids to have fun. These included three reading areas, where JATC members took time to read Dr. Seuss books every 30 minutes, a movie area where The Lorax was playing, and a few photo op areas. 

Lamar Dr Seuss.jpg

Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton stopped by to wish Dr. Seuss a happy birthday.

 

“The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Thing 1 and Thing 2 and The Cat in The Hat were all here to play and take photos with the kids. We also had activities such as the One Fish Two Fish coloring area, jumping stones, and a Seuss hopscotch board,” Farrow said. “The kids had a chance to sign a Happy Birthday banner for Dr. Seuss and create their own Cat in the Hat hats. It was a wonderful team effort to help create a magical Seussian experience.”

cat reads.jpg

The Cat in the Hat read the Cat in the Hat to attendees.

 

Cat drawing.jpg

The Cat in the Hat tried art next to one of the kids in attendance.

A Dr. Seuss’ inspired decorative cake was the centerpiece of the decor.

Cat teaching flower making.jpg

The Cat in the Hat teaching Lorax flower making. 
Dr, Seuss cake.jpg

A Dr. Seuss inspired decorative cake provided by Katie Branson of Take-the-Cake and Cookies.

“The talented Katie Branson of Take-the-Cake and Cookies created such an amazing show piece for the table,” Farrow said. “We had so many compliments about it. Katie always delivers.”

cupcakes.jpg

As guests left they received a goodie bag with a Dr. Seuss book and a cupcake.
Coloring hat.jpg

Gwyndelyn took her time to color her very own Cat in the Hat hat. 

Even though the centerpiece cake was not for consumption, it doesn’t mean there weren’t sweets to be had. When leaving children were gifted a gift bag with an assortment of activities and a Dr. Seuss book of their own and they received a cupcake. 

Cat teaching how to make lorax flower.jpg

Alexander, Gwyndelyn and Kiera had fun learning to make Lorax flowers. 

“I was so happy to see so many come out for this,” Farrow said. “It was a fun way to promote reading while giving families a fun, free place to come on a Saturday morning.” 

Junior Aux.jpg

Members of the JATC who volunteered to make the event possible. (L to R back) Sheila Martin, Bobbie Wydeen, Cathy Brown, Lajean Wild, Sheryl Schiller, Mandy Farrow, Shamron Baur, Bridget Meazell and Colleen Neill. (Front L to R) Paula Gillispie and Kelly Anstaett.

 

For more information on the JATC visit the ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’ Facebook page. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.