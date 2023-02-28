Area children came out to celebrate the birthday of one of the world’s most famous children’s authors.
The Dr. Seuss’ birthday party was an event put on by the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County Provisional 2023 members. It was held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the community room at the Branson Tri-Lakes News building in Hollister.
Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher and JATC provisional 2023 member Mandy Farrow said she deemed the event a success.
“It was amazing to see so many kids out here to celebrate Dr. Seuss,” Farrow said. “The volunteers, both from the JATC and the newspaper helped to create a fun and interactive day for all who came out.”
The community room was broken up into activity sections and gave several unique places for kids to have fun. These included three reading areas, where JATC members took time to read Dr. Seuss books every 30 minutes, a movie area where The Lorax was playing, and a few photo op areas.
“The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Thing 1 and Thing 2 and The Cat in The Hat were all here to play and take photos with the kids. We also had activities such as the One Fish Two Fish coloring area, jumping stones, and a Seuss hopscotch board,” Farrow said. “The kids had a chance to sign a Happy Birthday banner for Dr. Seuss and create their own Cat in the Hat hats. It was a wonderful team effort to help create a magical Seussian experience.”
A Dr. Seuss’ inspired decorative cake was the centerpiece of the decor.
“The talented Katie Branson of Take-the-Cake and Cookies created such an amazing show piece for the table,” Farrow said. “We had so many compliments about it. Katie always delivers.”
Even though the centerpiece cake was not for consumption, it doesn’t mean there weren’t sweets to be had. When leaving children were gifted a gift bag with an assortment of activities and a Dr. Seuss book of their own and they received a cupcake.
“I was so happy to see so many come out for this,” Farrow said. “It was a fun way to promote reading while giving families a fun, free place to come on a Saturday morning.”
For more information on the JATC visit the ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’ Facebook page.
