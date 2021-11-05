Reeds Spring Middle School students will be hosting a program to honor veterans.
According to a press release from Reeds Spring School District, seventh and eighth-grade students at RSMS want to recognize the men and women who have served our country.
They will present a veterans program at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The program will take place in the RSMS Auditorium, located at 345 Morrill Lane In Reeds Spring. Before the program the school is hosting a coffee and pastry reception, which will begin at 8:15 a.m.
According to the release, any veteran is welcome to attend. The school asks those who wish to attend to RSVP by calling the RSMS office at 417-272-8245 or by filling out the form at https://rebrand.ly/RSMSVets.
