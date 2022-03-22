“You saved my life.”
Those words now have special, powerful meaning to a Reeds Spring woman.
Carolyn Bonner, who recently spoke at the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District’s Annual Banquet, married into a local firefighting family in 1998. Her husband, Branson Fire-Rescue Division Chief Ben Bonner and father-in-law, the late Tim Bonner, have both served the Stone and Taney county area as firefighters.
“From the time I married into the family in 1998, until Tim’s passing 16 years later, there was a local fellow who would talk to us everytime we saw him. I knew exactly what he was going to say because he said it every time, whether it was at Wal-Mart, the post office, the chili cook-off,” Bonner said. “He would see Tim and he would say, ‘You saved my life!’. He would look at whoever was with Tim, he would say, ‘He saved my life!’ as he pointed at Tim. He would look at my husband, Ben, he would say, ‘Your dad saved my life! I’m here because of him!’
Bonner said Tim would be humble each time the man would come up to him with the words, ‘You saved my life.’ and would usually say something to the effect of ‘You would have done the same for me.’
“The fellow would say, ‘No I wouldn’t…I wouldn’t have known how.’ Even after Tim’s passing, the greetings continued…and continue to this day…8 years after Tim’s passing,” Bonner said. “That’s 24 years of the same greetings of gratitude, and I wasn’t even around before 1998, so I don’t know how long it has been going on.”
Bonner said she used to wonder why this man felt the need to say these words of gratitude each time he saw Tim or a member of Tim’s family. She said she did not understand why after all these years he felt the need to continue to say it.
“Ben and I were going into Wal-Mart this past November, and guess who we saw on our way in? The man who Tim saved all those years ago,” Bonner said. “After a minute of small talk…” You know, your dad saved my life!” I smiled and said, ‘You know what, I am so happy to see you. And you know what else? I used to wonder why you said that every time we saw you. But now I know. I get it.’”
Bonner had been experiencing dizzy spells for the early months of 2021 and had gone to see her doctor in Springfield on Oct. 1, 2021. She did not get answers to what was causing her issues and headed home to Reeds Spring. She said all day she felt as though something was not right. She called her husband and decided they would go to Urgent Care when he got home. She said she ordered pizza for her children, which was odd timing since they had decided to go to Urgent Care.
Bonner drove to Branson West to pick up the pizza and some other things when the situation became dire.
“I had just left the Wal-Mart in Branson West,” Bonner said. “I was traveling on Business 13 when I passed out and struck a curb near Casey’s. I blew a tire, which brought me to, and I was able to park the van and call 911.”
Bonner said she had never thought she would need to call for help in this way and jokingly said if she did need to she had hoped it wouldn’t be calling in an area where she knew the firefighters and first responders personally.
“I always thought, ‘Man, if I’m ever in an emergency situation, I hope it’s not local; I hope it’s not people we know, that Ben knows,” Bonner said. “That would be so embarrassing!”
After calling 911, first responders SSCFPD’s Chris Johnson, Tyson Parten, and Keith Wolven; Mercy Paramedic Jim Cummings and EMT Dawn Brose; and Mercy Life Line Flight Paramedic Ethan Griffin and Flight Nurse Matt Benzen were on the scene within minutes to assist Bonner. She said it was then she was grateful this happened to her in a place where she knew the people who were there to help.
“I was scared and I am so forever thankful that I was on Business 13 in Stone County when I needed help. Because as help arrived and I saw familiar faces, a peace began to settle over me.instantly. I understand it might not have looked that way to them but it did….it just took my body a little while to catch up to my heart,” Bonner said. “I knew they were going to take care of me.”
Bonner was placed into the ambulance and shortly after had another episode. It was rapidly identified by EMS, she was suffering from a potentially lethal abnormal heart rhythm. Mercy Life Line 1 was unavailable due to storms in the area, but the crew was still on duty and alerted about the situation and was able to respond to assist the ground teams.
“After stabilizing my heart rhythm, Flight Paramedic Ethan Griffin identified EKG evidence of Brugada Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that can cause abnormal heart rhythms,” Bonner said. “I was transported to a local ER, where I was quickly diagnosed and treated, thanks to the work of the ground and flight teams. I now sport a defibrillator with me wherever I go.”
Bonner thanked the first responders who helped save her on Oct. 1 at the SSCFPD Annual Banquet by presenting them with the Neighbors Helping Neighbors award.
“I’ve always been fond of the slogan Neighbors Helping Neighbors and I thought it was sweet…like our small communities in Stone County,” Bonner said. “But it now has a special meaning to me. The firefighters and first responders do what they do to help the community. They spend their lives serving others. They take time away from family, friends and other aspects of their lives to be of service. They go through so much specialty training, which takes time, to be able to save lives. As a firefighter’s wife, I know the job is not just a job, it’s a calling. They all are life changers…life savers. I hope they don’t ever lose sight of the change they make in someone’s life by doing your job.”
Bonner says she now understands the man who shares his words of gratitude toward her family.
“I get it now. I get it! I understand the gratitude that comes with that type of situation,” Bonner said. “I get why you might say, ‘You saved my life’ to someone for 20 plus years, every time you see them. I mean, several weeks ago, Ben and I were walking into Wal-Mart and Tyson’s wife was walking out, and I got so excited. I was all ‘HI’. She probably thought I was a little much. And I was like, ‘That was Tyson’s wife’ and Ben said, ‘I know who it was.’ I then said, ‘and Jim’s here because I saw his jeep in the parking lot and he can’t hide from anyone in that thing’ and Ben asked if we needed to walk around and find Jim. I said, ‘Nooo….I’m not a stalker! But if we happen to run into him, I’ll probably give him a hug.’ And I then thought, I’ll probably tell him you helped save my life and I’ll probably turn to his wife and say, ‘Your husband helped save my life!’”
