Marshall Howden, a mayoral candidate for the April 6 Branson Municipal Election has officially ended his bid to become mayor.
In a press release on Mon. March 8, Howden announced the end of his bid and included his endorsement for mayoral candidate Larry Milton.
Howden’s press release is below in its entirety:
Marshall Howden, Commissioner on Branson’s Planning and Zoning Board, today ended his bid to become Mayor of Branson and provided a full endorsement for the campaign of candidate Larry Milton.
Howden and Milton have been allies on a number of issues the past several years and Howden is throwing his full support behind Milton to ensure he is elected Mayor on April 6, 2021.
“As a community we all need to get behind a conservative candidate for Mayor of Branson,” Howden said. “In an effort to consolidate the conservative vote, I am giving my full support to Larry Milton for mayor. We must ensure a victory for the liberty-minded individuals who call Branson home, and supporting Larry is the best way to do that. He’s the voice we need for Branson and I encourage all of my supporters to fully support him in the upcoming election.”
Milton added, “I’m grateful for Marshall’s friendship and support. He has been a leading advocate for the shows in our community for a number of years now, and he will be an important part of the revitalization of Branson. His supporters can trust that I will be a true servant leader for our community and their voices will be heard at city hall again when I am mayor.”
Howden believes that Milton is the only remaining candidate who will truly represent the interests of the citizens. He said he is committed to not only supporting Milton, but actively campaigning for him up to the April 6 election.
According to Howden, there is currently a plan to release a joint video with Milton at a later time that will contain more information. This video, once released, will be will posted on Howden’s personal Facebook page.
