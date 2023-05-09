The Hollister School District is inviting community members to honor its 2023 retirees in a retirement reception on Wednesday, May 10.
The reception will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the high school commons. It is a come-and-go event.
Among the 2023 school district employees to be celebrated are Hollister High School’s Jim Floyd, Hollister Middle School’s Nancy Beckman, Hollister Elementary School and HECC’s Donna Bonnell and Vickie Daniels, Central Office’s Patty Norris, and Hollister School District’s Robyn Gillum, Marta Nangle and Melissa Smither.
Hollister School District Communications Director Kim Connell shared her gratitude for those retiring at the end of the school year.
“As we bid farewell to our retiring teachers and staff members, we express our gratitude for the countless contributions they have made to our school and our community over the years,” Connell said. “Their passion, dedication, and commitment to our students have been an inspiration to us all, and they will be deeply missed. We invite the community to join us in sharing memories and wishing them well in the next chapter of their lives.”
For more information about the retirement reception, contact the Hollister School District at (417) 243-4000.
