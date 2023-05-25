The Table Rock Lake Lions Club is bringing smiles to seniors.
The Lions Club hosted a craft day on Sunday, May 7, to create greeting cards for seniors who are homebound.
TRL Lions Club President Ronda Del Boccio said the program was a way to bring a little happiness to a group of people who may need a little pick me up.
“We want to brighten the day of people who often feel alone and forgotten,” Del Boccio said.
Del Boccio, of Lampe, is an author and artist who has designed the artwork for the cards. She is mostly blind, but she says that fact has never stopped her.
“Even though I have to put my face right on top of the paper, I love creating artwork, journals, and greeting cards that make people smile,” Del Boccio said. “Our Table Rock Lake Missouri Lions Club made 140 cards for our local senior center Meals on Wheels recipients. It’s so wonderful knowing that we will bring smiles to people who feel isolated. They will know that where there’s a need, there’s a lion.”
The TRL Lions Club welcomes members of the community to visit one of their monthly meetings and/or join in any of their service projects. The club meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the Kimberling City Hall Community Center.
For more information visit the club’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/TRLLions.
