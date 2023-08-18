The Hollister School District hosted its 9th Annual Night of the Tiger event on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The popular event attracted a large crowd of students and families who met their teachers for the 2023-2024 school year and partook in the evening’s events, including food at Taste of Hollister, a family fair and various types of other festivities.
