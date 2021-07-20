A design studio that opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year is starting to pick up business.
Creation Station Design Studio, located at 3265 Falls Pkwy, Suite G in Branson, opened their door in June of 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
Co-owner Tony Crumrine said they signed their lease on the building three days before the city started shutting things down due to COVID-19.
“We were like ‘Oh yeah COVID looks kind of scary, but I mean it’s America. Worse case scenario we are down for like a month of two, and then we’re going to be back up and running,” Crumrine said. “Well, of course, everybody knows that didn’t happen, but we plugged along.”
Crumrine co-owns the design studio with Ken Moss. Crumrine said they both struggled the most with the financial impact that COVID-19 created.
“This gets a little personal. I’ve worked a whole year without a paycheck. You know, if you’ve ever done anything with business they say don’t plan on making anything the first year,” Crumrine said. “It’s starting to get to the point where it’s flipping in the other direction.”
Before creating the design studio, Crumrine and Moss started off as a sign company making vinyl graphics, vehicle graphics and signage.
Crumrine received his graphic design degree from OTC in Springfield, where he first got the idea of turning the sign company into something more.
“I took a business course, and we actually kind of had this type of model, a little scaled down, in my class. And we just built off of that. (We) changed our name from Undercut Graphic and Design … and now we’re doing business as Creation Station Design Studio,” Crumrine said. “The name we thought needed to be more fun and more inviting, because the whole idea is to invite people in who wouldn’t normally do screen printing”
When creating the design studio, Crumrine said he wanted to create a design business that stood apart from others, that put the decisions and designs up to the customer and allowed for more flexibility.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of supply for individual people and smaller orders, and so when I saw all the other screen print shops, typically in a warehouse space, I was like, well, it needs to be inviting,” Crumrine said.
Creation Station Design Studio focuses mainly on t-shirts, but also a variety of other things.
“I’ve actually told people there’s two ways that I describe my business. It’s Build-A-Bear Workshop for t-shirts, since we have the rhinestone station and we’ve got the tie dye station. (Or) I pretty much say I print on everything but paper,” Crumrine said.
Their t-shirt screen printing process is very unique, a fact that Crumrine said he is proud of. When a customer comes in, they are taken to what the design studio calls ‘T-Osks.’ The ‘T-Osks’ provide the customer with the ability to create and design their very own t-shirt from scratch.
The software gives customers the ability to draw their own designs, or choose from a variety of pre-set designs. Customers can also design their own with the help of a template, choosing graphics, clip art, fonts, colors, wording, logos and many more aspects.
“Since we were really focused on trying to do the small orders and even just individual things, we were really focused on being able to do that. We’re trying to help anybody who wants a t-shirt done,” Crumrine said. “With that concept in mind, we ran across some software that made designing very easy. It made it to where literally a five-year-old kid could come in here, we can guide them through, they get to make all the choices, but they end up with a shirt that looks professionally designed.
“It’s literally up to the user what they want to do. It makes it to where it puts it in the hands of anybody who wants a shirt custom done, they can do it right here.”
Crumrine and Moss help guide customers through the whole process, but it is ultimately up to each person. After creating their design, they pick a shirt and the printing process takes about five minutes on a direct to garment printer.
Creation Station Design Studio offers five different types of printing: direct to garment, sublimation, screen print, cut heat press vinyl and printed heat press vinyl.
Due to the nature of their design studio, Crumrine said what sets them apart is the ability to come back and order more of the same design and t-shirt without the extra hassle.
“It gives itself the ability to print one shirt as a sample. You can go out and sell that shirt, and then make your order. (This way) you don’t get stuck with a whole bunch of others, and it gives you the ability of actually seeing what it looks like and showing other people what it looks like,” Crumrine said. “ I actually reached out to screen print shops when we first opened (because) there’s a lot involved in getting an order set up. Normally once the order’s ran, they don’t want to set back up. This actually gives them the ability to get those shirts reprinted without big hassles.”
Sizes small through x-large are available, with the option of a one-sided or two-sided print. For a t-shirt and a one-sided print, it will cost $25. From there, pocket logos are $5, a second full-sized print is $10. All designs are printed on a Bella + Canvas brand t-shirt.
“They’re really nice, super soft, people normally feel those and they’re like ‘Oh wow, this is a high quality shirt,’ just from the feel of them,” Crumrine said.
Creation Station Design Studio is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crumrine said they hope to eventually be open seven days a week if they can get more help in the store.
For more information follow their Facebook page ‘Creation Station Design Studio.’
