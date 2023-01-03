Off-Road enthusiasts in the Tri-Lakes area will have to wait a little longer to experience new trails for their riding adventures at a new UTV and Jeep off-road park.
TexPlex at Fox Creek Park, located at 4425 State Highway JJ, has delayed its opening in southwest Missouri, which had an original opening date of Jan. 1, 2023. According to a social media update, the park will have a new opening date of early March.
“Although we are disappointed in the delay, we are still extremely excited for what’s to come here with your friends, family, coworkers, companies, churches, everyone; and enjoying this stellar offroad park here at Fox Creek,” the update said.
Once open, the park will offer more than a thousand acres of inclines, downhills, rock creek beds and wilderness. The trails will offer something for riders of all kinds, with difficulties from beginner to expert and will offer services including UTV and Jeep rentals, guided and self guided rides, etc.
TexPlex Park, formerly located in Midlothian, TX has been in the process of moving its operations to Southwest Missouri for months. In September, the business announced its plans to move in a social media post.
“We are all very sad to see TexPlex end, however we are currently moving operations to Branson\Hollister, Missouri,” the post said. “We have 1500 acres of steep inclines, intense downhills, rock creek beds and Missouri wilderness! Our new main trail is a 3 hour trip and that does not include the extra loops or any off road rock climbing. There are new and awesome adventures at our new location just 6 miles south of Hollister, MO! Remember, with every closed door another opens, come join the excitement at Missouri’s newest off road park! It’s like nothing you’ve seen before!”
For information regarding the off-road park, go to www.texplexpark.com or call (682) 777-1889.
