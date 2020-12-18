Three candidates have filed to run for Branson mayor, and all three are familiar with running for the office.
Tuesday was the first day individuals could file for municipal elections. Candidates have until Jan. 19 to file for local city governments and school boards. The election is April 6.
Branson Mayor Edd Akers filed to run for re-election. Also filing were former mayor Karen Best, who served two terms from 2014-18, and Marshall Howden who ran for mayor in 2016. All three candidates had announced their intentions to run weeks, and even months, ago.
There are also three aldermen whose terms are up. In Ward 2, Larry Milton filed to retain his seat. In Ward 3, Julia King filed to retain her seat. As of press time, no one had filed in Ward 1 for the seat currently held by Bob Simmons.
In the city of Hollister, Lamar Patton filed to run for re-election of his Ward 1 seat, and David Willard filed to retain his seat in Ward 2.
In Forsyth, Kelly Dougherty filed to run for re-election as mayor. Jack Baker filed to retain his seat in Ward 1. As of press time, no one had filed in Ward 2 for a seat currently held by Greg Dougherty.
In Kimberling City, current aldermen Virgil Moore, in Ward 1, and Daniel Jacobs, in Ward 2, had filed to run for re-election.
In Rockaway Beach, no candidates had filed as of press time. The mayor and two aldermen positions are up for election this year.
School boards
For all school boards this year, two seats are open unless otherwise noted.
For the Branson School Board, incumbents Dan Boone and Cole Currier have filed for re-election, as well as challenger Krista Meadows.
For the Forsyth School Board, Lacey Sanders and Tony Mullen have both filed. Both are current school board members.
For the Reeds Spring School Board, Joelene Powell, an incumbent, has filed along with Lisa Boyd. The other board member whose current term ends in April is Jennifer Maloney.
For the Blue Eye School Board, incumbents Joe Feagans and Daphne Jones have both filed, along with challenger John T. Clark.
Note: Not all cities and school districts responded to requests for candidate information. The Branson Tri-Lakes News will include a full list of candidates after the filing deadline.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reporters Madison Bryan and Tim Church contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.