Branson Mayor Larry Milton has announced the formation of three advisory committees to serve the mayor, at the May 25 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting.
“I wanted to announce tonight that I’m appointing three mayor advisory committees,” said Milton “I’ve been in this office now for six weeks and I truly know that I need community support to help me accomplish some of my goals. Each of these committees will report directly to the mayor.”
The first committee, to be known as HEP, will address homelessness, extended stays and panhandling in Branson.
“The first advisory committee I am forming, (will be known by) an acronym, HEP. Our homeless, extended stay and panhandling issues fall within similar root issues that need to be addressed,” said Milton. “I acknowledge these are challenging issues. They will not be solved overnight (and) they will not be solved during my term as mayor. I just want to slow down the increase and put plans in place that will continue to (reduce these issues) in our community for the long-term.
“I’m honored to appoint Cathy Stepp as the ambassador of this committee. Cathy’s resume is very impressive, including being the former state senator of Wisconsin … She was just recently appointed to planning and zoning; she’s a member of our community that wants to be involved, has a lot of experience and I’m just honored that she accepted that.”
The second committee is the Public Safety Tax Financial Oversight Committee.
“The next advisory committee will be our Public Safety Tax Financial Oversight Committee,” said Milton. “When the Public Safety Tax was passed by the voters, the voters were assured there would be oversight of this tax: how much is coming in, what the funds are being used for and reporting back to the voters. Tonight I’m appointing Betsy McConnell as the ambassador of this committee.”
The third committee is the Music and Theater Committee.
“The third advisory committee that I am establishing is the mayor’s Music and Theater Committee,” said Milton. “We all know there are different silos of theaters and shows in our community. Each silo represents some theaters, some shows don’t belong to any silo. As the mayor I’m forming this committee to represent all of the shows and all of the theaters in our city. I’m appointing Marshall Howden as the mayor’s ambassador to the Music and Theater Committee.”
According to a press release from Marshall Howden, Howden is the president of Branson’s Song of Hope Assembly, a political and economic movement aimed at preserving an arts economy for the future of the community.
“I am honored to be appointed by our Mayor and even more thankful to have the full support of the theatre community having received overwhelming well wishes from our performers since the announcement was made,” said Howden, in the release.
Howden will be working closely with Alderman Clay Cooper to ensure that this new committee is able to represent the full perspective the theatre community has to offer, according to the release. He will also be naming a small number of special envoys to areas of interest to the industry; including an envoy to represent the interests of the town’s smaller shows, as well as one to revive the Ozark Mountain Christmas celebration.
