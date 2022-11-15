Ho, Ho, hope you’re ready for some holiday cheer!
Santa Claus will be coming to Hollister again this year, for the Santa in the Park event at the Chad Fuqua Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Hagey said the event replaced Santa Train, which was affected by COVID and federal railway regulations.
“When COVID hit, there were a lot of federal regulations that just kind of precluded them (Branson Scenic Railway Owners, the Camps) from continuing to use the train in the manner that we used it,” Hagey said. “We were eight months into COVID at the time of Santa Train in 2020. So we decided to pivot and do the drive thru and had them go up Second Street up around and come back by city hall, and we handed things out safely through the windows with gloves and masks and all that fun stuff. The kids got to write a letter to Santa Claus. Santa sat in his chair and waved as the kids drove by and they could say hi. Last year, it kind of felt like we’re not past COVID. But we’re past COVID. There was still a lot of federal regulation with the railroads that precluded them still from doing the traditional Santa Train.”
The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce made the decision to use the park instead of having a drive thru system.
“It was one of those things that we said, let’s do away with the cars. Let’s do something a little more traditional. Let’s make it a big party in the park. And so we found the reindeer and we took the reindeer to the park. We contacted C of O and said, ‘Hey, you want to do a hot chocolate bar?’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’,” Hagey said. “And we put entertainment up on stage, which we’ve had entertainers before and kind of ramped that up a little bit. We had Ronzo back. We did the traditional popcorn and the orange drink and the cookies and the goodie bags and the chocolate and stuff that we’ve always historically done, but just laid it out in the park.”
Hagey said having Santa in the Park allows families to come and go as they please, instead of being rushed through the process.
“The Santa Train falls on the Adoration Day Parade date so they don’t run the Polar Express routes that day. So it allows them to use the train to come to the depot and traditionally do that. So we’ve got about an hour and a half to two hour block of time with the arrival of Santa Claus and pushing kids through last year, we had an unexpected growth with the event. So historically, in the past 100 to 150 kids, and we ended up pushing 600 people through. I think it was 318 kids of what we counted,” Hagey said. “So it was one of those things that okay, if we do the traditional Santa Train, are we going to be able to serve the kids? The answer overwhelmingly was no. I mean, to push 300 kids through the depot onto the train, and off in a two hour, even a two and a half hour window of time was just an impossibility. It just wasn’t gonna happen. So to kind of combat that we said, okay, the idea of what we did last year; we all really liked that people have their own space. They can come and go or they can hang out.”
Hagey said they didn’t want to change the name of the event but felt it necessary so it wouldn’t be misleading.
“We didn’t want to change the name, but also felt like it’s kind of misleading. So for this year, we will use both the ‘Santa Train’ and present ‘Santa in the Park,’” Hagey said.
When asked why he thought the event saw a jump in attendance, Hagey said he thinks people are ready to be a part of the community.
“I think people are ready to be out. People see the value in reinvesting in community,” Hagey said. “I think it also is, people see, with the cost of goods being what they are with groceries going up and gas going up and not turning that into anything political; but with all of that, people look for things that they can do that aren’t going to cost their family a ton of money. So by bringing their kids to Santa in the Park, or Santa Train, or whatever semblance we call that, you know, they’re getting a value for that.”
Hagey said the community is the reason the events are successful.
“The community has just rallied so much through everything. Every little thing, whether it be a State of the Ozarks or a chamber event, luncheons, school. It’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of.”
For more information about Santa in the Park, go to www.hollisterchamber.net or visit their Facebook page.
