Hollister School District asked business owners to get into the Homecoming spirit with a decorating contest.
The Hollister community got into the spirit of events leading up to Hollister High School’s Homecoming on Friday, Oct, 1. The theme for the week, “There’s No Place Like Home-coming.” The week prompted spirit wear days and decorating contests, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
Hollister businesses were asked to decorate their storefronts in preparation for the homecoming parade on Downing Street, which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The winning business received a spirit banner and recognition at the homecoming football game.
This year’s spirit winner was the Hollister Chamber of Commerce in partnership with John Hagey’s American Family Insurance.
“We were excited to participate in spirit week again this year and humbled to be the winners of the spirit award,” Hagey told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We love supporting the school and showing the students that we believe in them. It’s so great to have more normalcy this year after all these kids have gone through over the last 18 months. Besides, who doesn’t love a little friendly competition among community businesses for the sake of these fantastic kids!”
