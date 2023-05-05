The city of Hollister hosted its annual Hat-titude Ball at the Keeter Center on Friday, April 28.
The event’s guest speaker was Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters President Curtis Copeland.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss said the Hat-titude Ball is an opportunity to reflect back on local heritage.
“Long time residents that have lived through some of these events get a chance to look back and see where we came from,” Ziegenfuss said.
For additional details about the Hat-titude Ball, contact City Hall at (417) 334-3262.
