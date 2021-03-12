The much anticipated Angler’s Lodge in Hollister is now open.
In October 2020, Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge announced they would be taking over the former La Quinta Inn in Hollister and revamping the property into Angler’s Lodge. Fast forward to this weekend where the recently completed lodge welcomed its first overnight guests.
Angler’s Lodge features 94 custom rooms that combine rustic touches with modern finishes and include many of the traditional room amenities including a 55 inch television, free WiFi, a mini-fridge and much more.
“We have a wide range of rooms available, so we have anywhere from a double queen to a king to a king suite,” said Bass Pro Hospitality Senior Public Relations Manager Janet Glaser. “All of our room types do have an ADA mirror version of it as well. So if we have a double queen, we have a double queen ADA as well. Some of the things they can look for are amenities like a complimentary breakfast with their stay. They also have access to a 24-hour fitness center, we have an indoor pool area and an outdoor dining and seating area as well.”
Angler’s Lodge is also conveniently located just a short drive away from five world-class golf courses, including the newly opened Payne’s Valley — the first public access course designed by Tiger Woods and his design firm, TGR Design.
Glaser shared what led Morris and company to acquire the Angler’s Lodge location and bring it into the Big Cedar family.
“With the boom of Big Cedar Lodge, as well as our golf courses we were excited to extend the Big Cedar Lodge experience with the opening of Angler’s Lodge. This was a six-month renovation project that led us to the opening of Angler’s Lodge,” said Glaser. “We had more people coming in to play the golf courses, to enjoy the outdoor activities that are nearby like the Bass Pro Shop Shooting Academy and Dogwood Canyon. To be able to offer outdoor attractions, especially in a time where people are looking to get outside. With the pandemic and everything, it’s just a really great offering to be able to have, so Angler’s Lodge is a great compliment to all that and to be able to host people who are looking to connect with the great outdoors.”
Since last fall the entire building, from exterior to the rooms to the lobby, were taken down to their studs and reimagined with the trademark Bass Pro Shops attention to detail and signature creativity that all of the Johnny Morris properties have become known for. Glaser shared that regardless of the project, their goal is to make sure they’re delivering quality experiences across the board to their guests.
“The attention to detail pieces, like the door stoppers and the parking lot spaces where they have cool lines outside, it’s just those things that make our guests feel like their stay is intentional with us and that’s definitely something we want to share with them. We want to share the genuine Ozarks hospitality that this region is known for and just bring that home with their stay or whether they’re shopping with us or going to our golf courses,” said Glaser. “So every little piece of that is thought of and it’s just because we want to provide quality experiences.”
This spring the Big Cedar family will also be welcoming a new dining option, Tall Tales, which will be located in Hollister just footsteps away from the entrance of Angler’s Lodge.
“It’s going to offer Ozarks cuisine with an over-the-top sports bar theme, so people will be able to play on golf simulators and arcade games in the billiards room, all while watching the latest games on any of our multiple large screen TV’s,” said Glaser.
The full-service restaurant will be open to the public and is located in the former home of St. James Salon.
For their complimentary breakfast, Angler’s Lodge has partnered with Hurts Donuts to provide their guests with a selection of donut options on select mornings. Angler’s Lodge also features a meeting space, a lounge patio, and a complimentary shuttle to and from the Big Cedar golf courses.
“We’re thankful for our founder, Johnny Morris and his continued vision to expand the Big Cedar Lodge experience,” said Bass Pro Shops Hospitality President Debbie Bennett in a press release. “We are pleased to be a part of the Hollister community and look forward to connecting even more guests to the natural beauty of Missouri’s Ozark mountains through their stay at Angler’s Lodge.”
For additional information or to make reservations at Angler’s Lodge call 855-225-6734 or visit bassproanglerslodge.com/hollister.
