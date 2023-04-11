The Stone County Commissioners named April Stone County History and Heritage month.
According to a press release from the Stone County Historical/Genealogical Society and Museum, the commissioner’s proclamation is in honor of the 7th anniversary of the Society and Museum at their Crane facility.
“In 2016, the city of Crane provided a facility to house the memorabilia that the Historical Society had acquired since they incorporated in 1976,” states the release. “The County of Stone recognizes that the Stone County Historical/Genealogical Society and Museum plays an important role in the collection, display and preservation of the history and heritage of Stone County.
“The museum plays a critical role in the lives of citizens, as well as providing services that ensure the continued flow of tourism, visitors and area school children from throughout the county to our town of Crane.”
The museum is open to the public Thursdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend. The museum can be open by request at other times, if the volunteer staff is available.
“Volunteers are always welcome as our staff is not paid and we are funded by membership donations and grants,” states the release.
The SCHGS Public Relations Spokesperson Barber Booth said the museum has a special place for all residents of Stone County to help protect the heritage of the area.
“Being a native Stone County I consider it an honor and an opportunity (to) coordinate the efforts of the Stone County Commission proclaiming Stone County history and heritage month,” Booth said.
For more information visit www.stonecountyhistoricalsociety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.