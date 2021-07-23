The Taney County Regional Sewer District recently elected two board members to the new role of Chairman and Vice Chairman.
At the TCRSD board meeting on Tuesday, July 19, the board of trustees elected the two new officers after the departure of Nathan Easley, former chairman of the board, who had been with the sewer district since 2010.
Members of the board elected and voted in Mark Still as the new chairman and Miranda Saffle as the new vice chairman. Still has been with TCRSD since he was appointed in January of 2017. Saffle was also appointed to the board of trustees in January of 2017.
Randy Casey, who has been on the board since January or 2014, remained in his position of treasurer. Doug Faubion, who was appointed to the board in December of 2014, remained as a trustee.
Lyn Wienkey was also elected to stay in her role of secretary and administrative assistant.
The TCRSD Board of Trustees also appointed a brand new trustee, Sean Calhoun.
The TCRSD recently opened their new office, located at 6733 East State Highway 76 in Kirbyville.
See future editions for a complete story on the opening of their new building at bransontrilakesnews.com.
For more information about the TCRSD, visit their website tcrsd.org.
