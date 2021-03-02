The Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant is continuing to see activity.
The Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant is located near the banks of Lake Taneycomo and has been in danger of flooding approximately three times since 2011 by just mere inches.
An ordinance, passed by the Branson Board of Aldermen on Feb. 23, will provide HDR Engineering, Inc. with additional time to complete the preliminary design; if passed on its final reading.
HDR is currently under contact with the city of Branson for the subgrade analysis and preliminary engineering of a flood protection system at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, during the design of the flood protection wall, HDR discovered that some of the subgrade soil conditions in the project area could allow horizontal movement or flex of the flood wall sheet piles, especially when flood water pressure is applied to the above-grade sections.
In order to address this issue, HDR needed to perform more stringent data analysis to assure functional reliability of the proposed wall and eliminate any risk of these conditions causing a wall failure.
According to the report, HDR also became aware of recent discussions within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding flood wall height and exposure limits. These discussions are driven by past events with flood walls along the coastal region. These design changes that are being discussed may not affect the design of the treatment plant. However, if they do, HDR will be able to make design adjustments and meet compliance.
According to city of Branson Utilities Operations and Development Manager Kendall Powell, following a question from Alderman Larry Milton, the wall is projected to be approximately eight feet tall.
According to the report, the design schedule has been delayed due to additional field investigations, finite design analysis and verification of construction compliance. This extension will allow HDR to have an additional 47 days to complete the preliminary design, with a completion date of April 30.
“Some of the concerns that I said that I have from day one about this (are) that there’s more than meets the eye,” said Alderman Bill Skains. “I was a witness when they were building a lot of that stuff down there and what they had to do with the water and sewer lines and how deep they had to go and that was my concern, part of what he’s discussing right here. I’m glad they’re undertaking this because this is smart. It’s going to save a lot of grief some time in the future. You had to have seen it with your own eyes to believe it, literally.”
For more information, HDR is scheduled to present their findings and recommendations at the March 18 Board of Aldermen virtual study session.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Branson aldermen passed Phase 2 of engineering with HDR Engineering, Inc. for the subgrade analysis and preliminary engineering of a flood protection system at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant in May 2020.
Check out ‘Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant: Phase 2 of engineering passed by aldermen’ at bransontrilakesnews.com
The final reading for this item is tentatively set for the March 9 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting.
Visit bransonmo.gov for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.