A local foundation, which helps charities in Stone and Barry counties, is opening up its application process.
The Table Rock Lake Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications. The grant application deadline for non-profits, 501(c)3s, schools or other entities providing services for all of Stone County and southeast Barry County is Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Interested organizations and entities must be able to demonstrate if they receive funds they will be used serving residents from these specific areas.
According to a press release from the TRLCF, the 2023 grant recipients will have disbursements this fall.
“The TRLCF has a primary interest in supporting institutions and projects that provide vital community services and expects to be awarding almost $25,000 to selected applicants,” states the release. “Grant applications for 2023 will generally be considered in amounts less than $3,000. We expect to make disbursements to the grant recipients early in September. For this grant round we will be using a new online application platform provided through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. You can access the online application platform from the website.”
Once on the Community Foundation of the Ozarks website, interested applicants can enter Table Rock in the search bar, which will take them to the info page for the TRLCF grant application.
“Additionally, see the tab at the top right of the screen. You will need to create an account to apply, helpful info for creating a grant profile is attached for your reference,” states the release. “Please be patient as we all learn this new online application process.”
For more information visit www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/table-rock-lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.