Hollister proclaims Ronald McDonald House Week.

Hollister mayor Lamar Patton recently called upon the people of the city to observe Ronald McDonald House Week at a city council meeting.
The proclamation is in observance of two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield, which have served the needs of numerous Taney County families of seriously ill children. The proclamation reads as follows:
“Whereas, Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses have provided a “home away from home” and an invaluable source of hope and comfort for families of seriously-ill and injured children who must travel far from home for medical treatment; and
Whereas the two Ronald McDonald Houses, located in Springfield, Missouri, allow their guests to maintain close contact with their seriously-ill children by providing a secure and supportive environment at the barest minimum of cost or at no required cost; and
Whereas, the Ronald McDonald House near Cox South and the House at Mercy Kids have served the needs of 817 Taney County families; and
Whereas, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 69 McDonald’s Restaurants and various other locations, will begin showing their support by asking customers to “Share their Heart” by “adopting” a $1, $5, and $20 to Ronald McDonald House Charities in the Ozarks through the Share a Heart Campaign; and
Whereas, the following generous contributors have provided sponsorship funding and underwritten the costs for the Share a Heart Campaign: McDonald’s of the Ozarks; KY3 Television; Great Southern Bank; Mid-Am Metal Forming; and ColorGraphic Printing; and
Whereas, McDonald’s of Hollister is a participant in the Share a Heart Campaign which will continue through February 28, 2023.
Now Therefore, I, Lamar Patton, Mayor; by virtue of the authority vested in me by the ordinances of the City of Hollister, do hereby proclaim February 13th through February 19th, 2023 as
Ronald McDonald House Week
In Hollister, Missouri and call upon the people of this city to observe the week with appropriate actions.
In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand this second day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty sixth.
City of Hollister, Missouri
Lamar Patton
Mayor”
For more information about the Ronald McDonald house and its services, visit www.rmhcozarks.org.
