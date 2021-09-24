The University of Missouri Extension is honoring its Stone County farm families.
According to a press release from the MU Extension, three farm families were honored with recognition and a dinner. The two families honored as Century farms are the Mease family of Reeds Spring, and the Carpenter family of Blue Eye. Another family, the Cutbirth family of Crane, were selected as the Stone County Farm Family by Stone County MU Extension and local Farm Bureau.
Century farms and ranches have shaped the nation. In 1976, the Centennial Farm project was initiated in Missouri to award certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. This year two Stone County families have received this honor.
Larry Mease and his family were chosen for their 4th generation farm, RJ Farms, in Reeds Spring near Mease Holler. Larry’s grandfather, Frank Mease, purchased the land in 1889. The original property was around 3,400 acres and divided among Frank’s family including his son, RJ. Originally, the land was used to grow tomatoes, sweet potatoes, beans, strawberries, peaches, grapes, and eventually beef cattle. Presently, the farm is used for hay and beef cattle on the current 163 acres. Larry’s son, Richard (Robby) Jarret and his wife Amber are currently working the land.
The Carpenter Farm, in Blue Eye near the old firehouse, was also chosen to be honored. The original owners, Charles and Julia Carpenter bought the 200 acres to be near the Star school house where Julia worked as a teacher. Over the years the farm was used to grow tobacco, strawberries, tomatoes, corn, watermelon, and raise dairy cattle. The farm was handed down to the Carpenter’s son Lawrence. Lawrence and his wife Jewell’s children, Hadley Carpenter and Sharon Morris now reside on the farm. Hadley and his wife, Jerry Sue have raised their children on the farm. Like so many Stone County farms, it is currently used for hay and beef cattle.
The Cutbirth family works together to operate a 1,000-acre cow/calf farm where they background their own calves. They all work together for success. The family includes Brian and Carol Cutbirth, Emma Cutbirth, Travis Gaulding, Beau Dotson, Jocelyn Dotson, Braylin Gaulding, Bailee Gaulding.
The Stone County MU Extension Council hosted a dinner at New Testament Christian Church in Reeds Spring to honor these farm families, their service, and impact on our local economy and heritage. Table Rock Community bank generously provided the dinner catered by Danna’s BBQ in Branson West.
To learn more about Missouri Century Farms or to apply visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.