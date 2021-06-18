Hollister now has a new building to house its police and public works department.
The City of Hollister’s elected officials and staff invited the community to the new Police and Public Works Building on Wednesday, June 16, located at 240 Hollister Pointe Drive, for a dedication, ribbon cutting and tour of the building.
Members of the design, construction and city teams were there to discuss the details of the project. Staff members provided tours of the new facilities following an official ribbon cutting hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.
During the ceremony, Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead spoke to the crowd of more than 50 people.
“On behalf of the city of Hollister, welcome to our police department and public works facilities,” Olmstead said. “We appreciate you spending a few moments with us this morning as we dedicate our buildings with the Hollister Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and recognize our partners that helped bring this project to life.”
Olmstead said city staff, including Mayor David Tate and City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss wanted to thank the design, construction and financial partners who helped bring the city’s vision to fruition with letters of recognition for all their hard work.
Olmstead handed letters of recognition out to the four partners who were a part of the project before the ribbon cutting.
Recognition letters were presented to:
- Todd Chandler from Cribb Philbeck Weaver Group
- Tom Treat of Treat Architects
- Steve Lubbert from Snyder Construction Group
- Joe Loth from Central Bank of Branson
The construction of the new building is one of the biggest new building projects the city of Hollister has ever undertaken and has gone above what the city expected thanks to its partners, Olmstead said.
“A hallmark of this project was the clear and open communication engaging all concerned and ultimately producing the design that exceeded our expectations,” Olmstead said.
Chandler said Cribb Philbeck Weaver Group enjoyed working with city staff on the project.
“This has been a great project for us to work on,” Chandler said. “We love working in the community of Hollister … We have been tickled to death to work with the city of Hollister to take this project from cradle to grave.”
Chandler said construction started around the time that everything shut down due to COVID-19.
“I think it is a feat of this team to get this project delivered on time and get the city (staff) moved in,” Chandler said.
Lubbert said Snyder Construction Group was thankful to have the opportunity to construct a key building for the city of Hollister. Loth said Central Bank was happy to be a part of the financial team with the city on the project.
The building was designed to provide team members a safe, efficient work environment where they may deliver exceptional service to the community, with the ability to grow and expand in the future, according to a press release from the city of Hollister.
Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt said the old police department was small and the space was difficult to work with.
“If anyone has ever been in that old police department, it’s like going from a shed to a five-bedroom (home) with a pool,” Schmidt said during the tour of the new facility. “This is a very, very nice place. The space (at the old building) and utilization of the space was terrible. In designing this, we accomplished a lot by getting as much use out of all the space the building has to offer.”
Olmstead said Hollister elected officials and staff are grateful the residents gave them the chance to construct a building that provides a safe place for the police department and public works department to work.
“This building stands as a stunning icon of progress, a tangible demonstration of our community’s commitment to excellence, as we step into the future,” Olstead said. “It‘s quality of design, functionality and durability are critical to ensure it performs for decades to come.”
