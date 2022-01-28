The Reeds Spring School District will host its third Pop-Up Preschool in February.
The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimberling Area Library.
The Pop-Up Preschool is a continuing outreach program for the district to connect with families with young children, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The event addresses early childhood education, which is a key component of the district’s Strategic Plan. Studies show that children who attend a quality early childhood program are 25% more likely to graduate high school and four times more likely to complete a bachelor’s degree.
This event will feature music, stories, and games. There is no cost and everyone is welcome.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.