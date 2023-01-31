Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 69 McDonald's Restaurants in the Ozarks began encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart.
With every heart adopted, contributors are given an opportunity to enter a social media contest, holding their signed heart with the message, "I shared my heart #forRMHCozarks" for a chance to win one of four $250 Great Southern MasterCard gift cards.
Over 40 mayors in the participating region have been asked to support the campaign by proclaiming Feb. 13 through 19 as "Ronald McDonald House Week" in their towns. McDonald's of Branson, Forsyth and Hollister are participating in the Share a Heart Campaign.
According to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, up to 24 families of seriously-ill children stay at Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses on any given night. The Ronald McDonald House near Cox South Hospital has 14 bedrooms and has been welcoming families for nearly 34 years, while the 10-bedroom Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Kids has been helping families for 10 years.
In a typical year, more than 800 families receive help at Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses, including those receiving daytime-only accommodations. Families also receive home-cooked meals through the organization's Family Dinner Program, laundry facilities, transportation to hospitals, and support from volunteers and staff.
Over 15,000 families have benefited from Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses since opening, including 1,206 Stone and Taney County families. One of those families, the Dilley family of Forsyth, shared their story and gratitude for the kindness they received in a time of hardship in a family profile shared by the Ronald McDonald House.
“On August 17, our world got flipped upside down when my water broke around 9 p.m.,” Mrs. Dilley said. “We woke up our daughter and headed to the hospital where my parents took our daughter. The doctors performed some tests and confirmed my water broke and that they would be sending me to Springfield because I was only 34 weeks pregnant. On the way to Cox South, I started to have contractions. In just a few hours, I ended up having our beautiful baby boy and he was immediately taken to the NICU. The social worker told us about the Ronald McDonald House and that’s where we stayed while my son was in the hospital,” Dilley continued. “About two weeks after having my son, I had to have my gallbladder taken out. The next day, I had to go back into surgery to have a stent replaced. With the kindness of the people that worked at the Ronald McDonald House, we got through the scary times. They were so kind and if it wasn’t for them and everything they did for our family, we may have not gotten through such a hard time as easily as we did. We are so thankful for them.”
The Share a Heart Campaign raised over $121,000 for Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses in 2022. Donations from the private sector provide 100% of the Ronald McDonald House operating expenses, which exceed $900,000 annually.
For more information about the Share a Heart Campaign and how to get involved, visit www.shareaheart.org.
