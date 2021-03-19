A home on Greenbrier Drive in Kimberling City was engulfed in flames after reportedly being struck by lightning on Wednesday morning.
According to an online release from the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, on March 17 at 7:54 a.m. they received a report that a home was struck by lightning. At 8:02 a.m. command reported two stories 50% involved and there was a request for a second alarm. At 8:09 a.m. command requested a third alarm.
“We were dispatched a few minutes before 8 o’clock this morning (Wednesday morning),” said Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea. “There was a three story residential structure that was fully involved within a matter of roughly 20 minutes after being on scene.”
According to Honea, a lightning strike due to weather conditions and thunderstorms in the area caused the fire.
“The fire was caused by lightning,” confirmed Honea.
The call quickly went from a one alarm fire to a three alarm fire and Southern Stone County Fire Protection District received mutual aid from several area districts.
“The call was a three alarm structure fire that had quite a few of our own units on scene,” said Honea. “We had mutual aid companies from Western Taney County Fire Protection and Branson Fire and Rescue. We also had units in route to our location from Highlandville Rural Fire Protection District, and North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District.”
The structure was a complete loss, according to Honea.
“We had the bulk of the fire under control in the first hour and a half,” said Honea. “We stayed on the scene to make sure it was completely extinguished. The structure was a complete loss. There were no injuries. The occupant that was home at the time was able to get out of the structure without harm.”
