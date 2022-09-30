The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary will host their 17th Annual Firefighters Chili Cook-Off.
The Auxiliary invites the public to come out for a sampling of the community’s best chili recipes and more on Sunday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School.
The event will have a wide array of family activities, face painting, kids games, cakewalks, a photo booth, fire prevention tips, a variety of vendor booths, a silent auction and raffle.
The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages four to 12, and children under three and under are free. The money raised will go back into the auxiliary to help pay for the event, as well as going to the scholarship fund the SSCFPD Auxiliary gives out each year.
For the cost of admission the public can sample more than 30 chilis and can vote for their favorites. There will also be a panel of distinguished judges, who will name the winner of the cook-off.
For more information visit www.sscfpd.com.
