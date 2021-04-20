A prayer event in Branson, which is held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer, will celebrate a momentous anniversary as it hosts its twentieth annual prayer breakfast.
The 20th Annual Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 6 at the Branson Convention Center. Doors will open at 6 a.m. and it will commence at 8:30 a.m., according to the Ozark Mountain Prayer Breakfast website.
According to the website, the event is hosted by the Branson Christian Business Men’s Committee and is part of the national CMBC, a movement of men dedicated to prayer while sharing the gospel and hope of Jesus Christ with business and professional men and women throughout the Ozark Mountain area.
“The whole event started back in 1993,” said long-term member of The Branson CBMC Mike Pitman. “It was started (by) Don Gabriel, Doug Gabriel’s dad. He came to me and said, ‘I want to gather men to pray, pray for our community, pray for our nation.’ That is how we started the Branson Christian Business Men’s Committee. We all started meeting and it was about seven to eight years that we talked a lot about doing a prayer breakfast to bring our community together, so we had our first prayer breakfast in 2001.”
According to Pitman, who has served as the emcee for the event for the last 20 years, the event has had substantial growth over the years.
“Joe White was our speaker in the lower level of the Radisson Hotel,” said Pitman. “There were about 250 people attending that first event. It has grown over the years to be as high as 1200 people or a little bit higher than that. It has become an event that the community looks forward to (it) kicking off the season and just reminding everybody, the reason we are here and what’s special in the Ozarks.”
Prayers for the community, area pastors and the nation will take place after a full sit down breakfast this year, according to event Chairman Cynthia Carson.
“We are asking people to join us at 6 a.m. and that is when we will start serving breakfast,” said Carson. “It is a full plated sit down meal. They will be served at their table. We are not doing a buffet this year. We have done buffets in the past, but this year will be a seated meal. The actual program will start around 6:45 a.m., so we give time for breakfast. The event will end at 8:30 a.m.”
According to Pitman, there is opportunity for individuals and businesses to sponsor area youth groups to attend.
“A few years ago we started inviting the area youth,” said Pitman. “It started when one of the guys on our organizing committee, who was a school teacher and principal said ‘Where’s the youth?’ We have had as many as 450 kids attend this early morning prayer breakfast from the area schools.
This year we have a school group as far away as Arkansas for a 6 a.m. breakfast, and that says a lot about the area youth. They want to be here, they want to do this. We have sponsors that can sponsor the tables for the youth groups. You can buy a table for your business or your family or you can buy a table that will sponsor the youth.”
The event will include inspiring singing and music, the presentation of the Don and Dorothy Gabriel Kingdom Building Award, and a vital message from the keynote speaker, according to the website.
“We have Todd Braschler who will be leading us in our inspirational music,” said Carson. “His family has been here in the Branson area for many years with a show. Todd now has his own ministry going around the country with marriage ministries, men’s ministries and singing. He is coming to share at that event. I think people will really enjoy that. We are really excited for him to lead the music.”
According to Carson, the Don and Dorothy Gabriel Kingdom Builders Recognition award has become a key part of the event.
“It was started in 2004 and the recipient is chosen from the community (for) things that they do, someone who truly has a servant heart consistently putting others above themselves,” said Carson. “The recipient is someone who lives here in Stone or Taney County and that their life reflects Christ’s life the way they actually serve our community. We do pick someone to receive that recognition every year, so this year at the breakfast we will be announcing our 2021 recipient.”
The keynote speaker this year is Tass Saada, according to the website.
“Tass Saada was born in the GazaStrip in 1951,” said Carson. “He was actually an assassin in the army of Yassa Arafat. He migrated to the United States. He came here and met his wife, Karen. Through all the relationships that he has had, he became a believer in Jesus Christ. He has a ministry now. He is the founder of Hope of Ishmael. He has a great story, a great testimony, that he will be able to share with us, about who he is and what he gets to do. He wrote a couple of books, ‘The Mind of Terror’ and ‘Once an Arafat Man’. ‘The Mind of Terror’ really takes his story and really looks at what he was thinking while he was doing that and how he changed.”
According to Carson, the message that Saada will bring to the event is one of hope.
“No matter how bad things are or what you are going through that there is hope,” said Carson. “I am really excited for the community to hear his testimony. I think it will encourage people. Just to bring a real positive outlook on what we have in our power through Jesus. So I am really looking forward to him encouraging people.”
According to the website, advanced tickets are $45, tickets on the day of will be $50, and a table for six is $275.
For more information visit www.ozarkmountainprayerbreakfast.com/.
