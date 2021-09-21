The Stone County Fair on the Square returns to Galena this weekend.
The fair kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 23 with a family movie night. The fair invites the community to bring their blankets out for a free dinner and the movie, Field of Dreams, will be projected on the Stone County Courthouse. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided, according to the Fair on the Square Facebook page.
On Friday, Sept. 24 the fair really gets swinging with over 30 vendors, inflatables, rides, food and a beer garden. The Highway 13 Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., according to the page. 417 Inflatables will be providing several inflatables for our Fair next week. Armbands will be $10 per day. A Cake Walk which will take place on Friday will benefit the Uniqueness is Beautiful grant, which helps support special education and bridge the funding gaps.
The fair has free admission for everyone.
On Saturday, Sept. 25 there will be the 4-H Clover 4K Walk/Run at 7:30am, a 4-H Youth Livestock Show at 9am, and the Fair opens at 10am. Saturday will feature a DJ, karaoke, beauty pageant, contests, a Jam Session at 5 p.m., more than 30 vendors, food, games, rides and a beer garden. There will be a baking contest which will have three Categories include: Cobbler, Pie and Jam. The winners will receive both prizes and bragging rights..
Visit ‘Fair on the Square’ Facebook page.
