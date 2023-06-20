Hollister 6th grade science teacher Brandy Retasket recently presented a lesson at MSU for the CODERS 2023 professional development session.
Retasket’s engineering and coding lesson focused on creating bug catchers, used with her students during the school year. She explained to other CODERS participants how students utilized a graphic organizer to write out the process they would need to follow, to create the bug catchers before using “Scratch” to design and code a digital insect catcher.
“Scratch” is the world’s largest coding community for children and a coding language with a simple visual interface which allows young people to create digital stories, games and animations.
The Missouri State University CODERS Project provides computer science opportunities, development and education in rural schools. The project works to bring STEAM and coding into the classroom with integration into any curriculum. The goal is to introduce students to careers for the future, while helping to improve critical thinking and performance.
According to Retasket, the CODERS Project allows her to bring a tool into her classroom which will teach students coding skills, and helps her to beef up technical and descriptive writing in the science classroom.
“This was the second year that I taught Scratch to my students,” Retasket said. “I continue to be amazed at the things they are able to accomplish.”
Retasket was joined at the CODERS session by Hollister Elementary School Techbrarian Holly Neal, and K-5 STEAM Paraprofessional Heather Huck.
For more information about the Hollister School District and its courses, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
