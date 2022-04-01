A Branson shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Branson announces applications are open for their 2022 TangerKIDS Grants.
Tanger Outlets Branson launched their TangerKIDS Grant program in 1996, with a mission of providing funding for schools in the community.
According to a press release from Tanger, the program serves future generations of leaders by providing funds for special programs at local schools geared toward inclusivity.
Applications are now open for this year’s grants, with program updates that further incorporate the company’s mission, vision and values, states the release. Tanger Outlets invites teachers and other education leaders to identify and apply for grants meeting their school’s specific needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.
In previous years, TangerKIDS Grants have funded notable projects, programs and equipment for schools, including:
- Branson Backpack Club Program
- Reeds Spring Excellence in Literacy
- Taneyville Sensory Lab
“Tanger Outlets Branson remains committed to ensuring local students and their schools receive the tools they need to make learning accessible and inclusive,” Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Karen Foutch said. “Our goal is to open doors and inspire students, and the generous support from our shoppers has been instrumental in helping us make a positive impact on the next generation.”
The program is funded by Tanger shoppers, as $1 from every Tanger coupon book sold at the center is donated toward the program.
New in 2022, community members will also be invited to have a voice in selecting grant winners.
The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. Applications for 2022 will be accepted through June 30 and can be submitted at grants.tangeroutlets.com. Recipients will be announced in August.
