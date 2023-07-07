The American Red Cross and the Taneycomo Elks Lodge in Forsyth are joining forces again for a blood drive.
A blood drive will be hosted on Friday, July 21, at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Forsyth Community Elks Lodge, located at 12951 US 160 Forsyth.
The American Red Cross will be giving eligible donors a Discover Shark Week shirt July 17 through the 31. These shirts are available while supplies last.
Call 1-800-Red Cross or visit RedCrossblood.org and search Forsyth to schedule an appointment.
