A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
Western Taney County Fire Protection District stations No.12 and No.1 also responded to the scene of the motor vehicle accident.
“Upon arrival they had one pickup and one passenger car involved. The passenger car was torn in half, however nobody was trapped in the vehicle,” the WTCFPD online release stated. “Taney County Ambulance transported two patients. MSHP worked the wreck. While on the scene a second accident happened just south of this accident.”
Davis and Campbell were each transported by EMS to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective serious and moderate injuries. Both Davis and Campbell were wearing their seat belts, according to the online crash report.
Additionally, Campbell was charged by the MSHP with Felony DWI-Serious Physical Injury, Driving While Suspended, No Insurance, Failure to Stop for Steady Red Signal, and Display Plates of Another, according to the online arrest report.
