A Hollister man is in serious condition after a car crash on Friday, Sept. 3.
Donald Rooks, 44, of Hollister, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus westbound on Buffalo Ridge Road, three miles southeast of Hollister, when his vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Rooks was transported to Mercy Branson by ambulance.
According to the report, Rooks was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
