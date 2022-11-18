The Hollister School District recently recognized the November Staff Member of the Month and Teacher of the Month.
The school district recognized Shay Bone at the November board of education meeting as staff member of the month. Bone is the Grounds Director and Assistant Transportation Director for the district.
Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Sean Woods said the district does not normally recognize department directors with the award, but Bone has done an amazing job and district leaders wanted to recognize him.
“Mr. Bone is always thinking outside the box to save the district money anywhere he can,” Woods said. “When he does that, those extra dollars are able to support the education of students in other ways.”
The school district recognized 4th grade teacher Katie Combs as Teacher of the Month for November. Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh said Combs is an amazing leader for her team, and a mentor to other teachers.
“When Miss Combs was told that she would receive the Teacher of the Month Award, her response was that there were so many other deserving teachers,” Waugh said. “Miss Combs is humble and recognizes the value of those around her.”
Hollister’s Board of Education meets monthly to discuss issues and needs within the school district. For more information, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
