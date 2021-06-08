A new business, owned and operated by a local farmer, is open to help fulfill the needs of rural farmers in the Crane area.
Rocking W Farm and Home is hosting their grand opening on Saturday. June 12, 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. at their store in Crane, according to their Facebook page.
According to Rocking W Farm and Home Owner Dustin Woodward, the business officially opened to the public on March 29.
“It is doing good so far,” said Woodward. “We are still getting a lot of people (in). We haven’t advertised and we have had to work some of the kinks out with our point of sale system. (We) had a bit of a hard time getting some of our inventory, because of the way our country is right now. We have a pretty good stock of products now. Everybody advised us to give it a couple months before we had a big grand opening. Now we are set for the grand opening.”
The grand opening will include food, fun and opportunities for customers to win products, according to Woodward.
“We have plans to have a big fish fry. We will have lots of giveaways,” said Woodward. “We are going to give away feed, several bags of dog food, and all kinds of stuff. The bank is putting in a new grill for a drawing.”
According to their Facebook page, the business started out of a temporary location in September 2020 to help fill the needs of the community.
“I approached the farm store, that had been there forever, about buying their business because I knew they were looking to (close). They decided to close their doors, and I saw a need for the area,” said Woodward. “Me and my wife talked it over and we decided to start selling feed out of our temporary location while our new building was being built.
“I just saw a need in the area, because I am a farmer myself and everytime we needed something we had to drive to Nixa, Republic or Monett to get anything. I know a lot of farmers in the area because I have lived here my whole life. Everyone was kind of devastated when the (old farm supply) was going to close up.”
According to Woodward, he and his family jumped on the idea of opening a new farm supply store pretty quickly.
“We had the land there that we could use, so we just went for it,” said Woodward.
The store carries a full line of feed for all animals but it also carries other items that would be helpful for farmers, according to Woodward.
“We carry hardware like nuts, bolts, hammers, and tools,” said Woodward. “We carry things for electrical, plumbing and hydraulic needs. We have vet supplies and pet supplies. We also do farm supplies. We have gates, panels, shoup, and a little bit of corral systems. We may be going to start carrying trailers. I have a hay trailer there now for sale. We also refill propane tanks.”
According to Woodward, the store offers a lot of services and products to the Crane area that no other place in the area offers.
“The next closest place to get some of (the products) would be Aurora. Galena folks would have to travel even further than what Crane (residents) have to do,” said Woodward.
To aid customers special orders can be placed for items not carried at the store.
“If we don’t have a product that somebody is looking for, we typically can get it for them,” said Woodward. “I have done a lot of ordering for other people, so even though we are a little smaller than other stores there is a huge line of things that I can get. We get a truckload of things every week and luckily a lot of our suppliers are close. If people are looking for a specific thing, holler at us and we would be glad to try to get it for them.”
The store is located at 39216 State Hwy 413 in Crane.
“We are south on Highway 413, just past the High School,” said Woodward. “We are on the opposite side of the road. You can’t miss us.”
The Rocking W Farm and Home is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.
For more information, visit the ‘Rocking W Farm & Home’ Facebook page or call the store at 417-723-0477.
