The city of Branson approved additional funds for some area agencies that provide a public service.
On Tuesday, the city aldermen unanimously approved $35,000 to three area agencies: Christian Action Ministries, The Salvation Army, and Taneyhills Community Library.
This comes after the city in November approved $32,000 for five area agencies.
Each year, the city budgets to contract with agencies to provide temporary public assistance. In November, after requests were reviewed by the Outside Assistance Committee, the city awarded the following funds:
–Branson Arts Council: $3,000
–Elevate Branson: $7,000
–Faith Community Health: $12,000
–Taneyhills Library: $5,000
–Women’s Crisis Center: $5,000
On Tuesday, according to Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, the committee recommended the city send out more requests for proposals to use the remaining budgeted funds.
“Three additional RFPs were received, and since they met the intent and budgeted amount of the Temporary Assistance Program, contracts were created for the board’s consideration,” Martin said.
Because the city’s meetings are being done remotely, due to the pandemic, Martin spoke to the aldermen on a Zoom call.
According to a staff report from the city:
Christian Action Ministries was awarded $15,000 for the purchase of food to assist Branson residents experiencing temporary crisis and economic hardship.
The Salvation Army was also awarded $15,000, to provide emergency housing for residents who find themselves displaced unexpectedly as its primary focus, and utility assistance and gas vouchers as its secondary focus.
The Taneyhills Library was awarded $5,000 to purchase a selection of DVDs for children’s educational programs and family-focused movies and cultural programs.
“This brings the total amount requested for 2021 to $67,000 and is within the $70,000 program budget,” Martin said.
