The Branson Board of Aldermen held a study session investigating the homelessness problem within the community and the related issue of panhandling.
The session, initiated by Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews, brought in experts, working in the field of helping the homeless, to provide the board with suggestions about how the city can be more proactive in helping the homeless residents of the city.
“Let me say clearly homelessness is not illegal,” Matthews said in explaining why he organized the session. “However, our department is usually the first point of contact when dealing with homeless issues. It’s not the homelessness we deal with, it’s the trespass or related issues.”
The chief said he had a list of questions from the mayor and the aldermen, and he thought the board would be “pleasantly surprised” by actions the city’s partners have been taking in the last few years.
The chief also said addressing homelessness isn’t within the “mission focus” of the city. He said being a partner with community resources is good, but addressing it as a city isn’t part of the city’s mission.
He addressed panhandlers holding up signs along roadways, noting the First Amendment protects their right to hold up signs which say anything. He said if someone steps into the roadway, the Supreme Court has said law enforcement can issue a citation because it puts safety at risk.
Several landowners also have agreements with the police to make panhandlers leave private property or risk being cited or arrested for soliciting.
Matthews then defined homelessness for the meeting as “having no home or permanent place of residence, living outside or in a building not intended for human habitation or in which the individual or individuals have no legal right to occupy.”
He also cited Missouri state statute 160.020 which defines a homeless child or youth as someone under 21 who “lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” When Mayor Larry Milton mentioned some extended stay hotels where children were sleeping in the bathtub, Matthews said one could “very easily argue it is not an adequate nighttime residence” for a child.
Matthews said the number of homeless in the city fluctuates during the year.
The aldermen then heard from a series of guest speakers, including Lisa Marshall of the Taney County Health Department, Bryan Stallings of Elevate Branson, Chairperson of the Ozarks Wellness Network Marietta Hagan, and Burrell Behavioral Health Community Mental Health Liaison Lela Cook.
Marshall told the board the health department is currently doing surveys of the community regarding community needs.
“Preliminarily, we’re finding affordable and attainable housing is coming to the top of the needs our community is seeing,” Marshall said. “We’re also seeing substance abuse and misuse issues are also bubbling up to the top. Mental health is also near the top. So homelessness related issues are near the top of our community’s concerns.”
Marshall said the health department works with those in the community who need official documents like birth certificates to obtain jobs. Milton and Alderman Clay Cooper asked about the costs, and whether local businesses could contribute to offset the costs, and Marshall said businesses could do it.
“We have agreements with our social support agencies in the area where if someone can’t afford it they will cover the cost,” Marshall said.
Milton said the health department is doing a lot for the community, but many of the people who can benefit from the health department’s programs don’t get messages through the media or websites, and there needs to be a way to communicate the health department’s help is available. Marshall said their partner organizations do “a great job” in getting the word out.
“It may be a small thing, but somebody in this position may be embarrassed to say ‘I can’t afford $15,” Milton said. “If we can remove even a small obstacle (we should.)”
“We definitely don’t want to stand in the way of people getting employed if at all possible,” Marshall said.
The next speaker was Bryan Stallings, the founder of Elevate Branson, who began by saying the issues are a complex issue.
“Poverty and homelessness is a complex issue, not a complicated issue,” Stallings said. “The difference is if you’re going to repair a jet engine or figure out the problem with a jet engine. But once you figure it out, it can be replicated.
“Complex means one solution doesn’t fit everybody and you’re dealing with individuals, humanity, which is very complex. There’s a lot of layers to this issue we can talk about.”
Stallings spoke about a program called “Elevate Connections.” It’s a program for someone needing identification like a social security card or birth certificate.
“Missouri is relatively cheap, $15,” Stallings said. “But you get to California or Texas, they could be $25 to $40 for those birth certificates. Many who come in can’t afford it, so we have a program where they can work on our campus where they earn ‘reward points’ they can then apply to the purchase of the birth certificate.”
Stallings said it helps the person maintain their dignity and value because they’re earning the birth certificate and it “makes them more responsible” for the birth certificate because “they have skin in the game.”
Stallings said Elevate Branson also provides transportation to the necessary offices in Branson or Springfield for people to obtain the necessary documents.
He said poverty “comes down to a lack of resources” and many resources are relationship resources. He said if you have a job, you have co-workers, where if you have a bump in the road you have people who could be invested in helping you get over the hump because you’re part of their team.
Milton joked with Stallings the aldermen had scheduled a full hour for them to figure out all the solutions, drawing laughter from everyone. He then acknowledged this problem was going to take long-term solutions and thanked Stallings and others in the community who have been working for years to find solutions to the homelessness issues.
“I see this as the start of the process,” Milton said. “We need to focus on solutions and action steps, knowing we can’t solve all the problems, but focus on the ones we can impact today, and schedule further meetings to address other issues.”
Stallings noted the difference in numbers when someone asks about their services. While the organization has helped 444 individuals, those individuals have required 1,658 assists.
“The average person needs at least three different services,” Stallings said.
Stallings referred to Matthews’ statement about Elevate tracking the number of homeless people in the city.
He said the data could be anybody coming in for getting a birth certificate to someone just picking up mail.
“We see on average 25 to 30 physically homeless individuals in the winter time,” Stallings said. “We see very few in the wintertime because until the last few years we had no overnight shelter for them. So they would head out of the area, usually to Springfield.”
Stallings said those people are the chronically homeless, who have mental health issues, substance abuse issues, or some other kind of barrier which keeps them in a state of homelessness.
He said the number of homeless “goes up significantly” in April until November, and it’s “transitional” in nature.
“They come down looking for a job,” Stallings said. “They’ll camp out in the woods until they get their first paycheck, and then they move on to another situation.”
He said the number can get as high as 50 to 60 people a month. He said many times the number of people overall will stay the same, but the actual people will be completely different as the population turns over. He said there are also a number of people residing in cars.
Stallings said the hotels have what are considered “sheltered homeless” by the Department of Housing and Urban Development because the extended-stay hotels are not designed to be permanent residences.
“We estimate there’s about 1,500 individuals and families, 400 to 500 living in those motels,” Stallings said. “We serve about 15 motels around 600 meals each week, and we see a lot of kids.”
Stallings called the long-term hotels “the last place for people to go” before being on the street.
He said there is not a lot of motel rent help assistance for individuals, so there is a high transition rate in the motels.
(This is the part one of a two part article on the Branson Board of Alderman’s study session on homelessness and panhandling issues. Part two of this story will appear in the next edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.)
