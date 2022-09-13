A Forsyth High School 2022 graduate received a prestigious scholarship administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
According to a press release from the CFO, Emmalea Cook has been selected to receive the J. Kenneth Awbery and Iva M. Awbery Scholarship. The scholarship in the amount of $3,500 will help Cook to continue her education.
Cook, the daughter of Larry and Ashlae Cook, is studying biology while attending William Woods University, an 150 year old private university in Fulton, MO.
“Receiving this scholarship (is) a true blessing,” Cook said in a statement. “It will greatly help me to achieve my dream degree and eventually become a doctor of physical therapy, which is my dream occupation.”
The J. Kenneth Awbery and Iva M. Awbery Scholarship Fund was established in 2006 from the estate of its namesake donors. Fifteen $3,500 scholarships are available annually to students graduating from Bradleyville, Branson, Forsyth or Hollister high schools.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of $375 million as of June 30, 2022. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 53 affiliate foundations and more than 650 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.
For more information about the CFO and their available scholarship and grants visit www.cfozarks.org.
