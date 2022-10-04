A Barn Quilting Class is being offered in Blue Eye in the hopes to create a barn quilt trail.
The Stone County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. The class will take place on Oct. 15, at the Blue Eye Community Center, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye.
The class is limited to 24 participants, so pre-registration is required by Oct. 12. To register for the class online at extension.missouri.edu; keyword search “Barn Quilt Class Stone County”. Class fee is $45.
Class participants will paint a 2’ x 2’ square of plywood with the quilt pattern of their choice. All materials and equipment will be provided for those participating. Lunch will not be provided and participants are asked to bring a sack lunch.
The Stone County MU Extension is offering this class to teach individuals how to make a barn quilt. The goal is to keep track of where barn quilts are placed in the community to create a barn quilt trail for local residents and visitors to our community.
American barn quilts can be tracked back almost 300 years, to the arrival of immigrants from the central regions of Europe. Decorating barns and farmsteads with colorful quilt squares peaked by the beginning of the 20th century and slowly gave way to different forms of paintings and advertisements, according to a statement from the Stone County MU Extension. Today, barn quilts have become popular again and some communities have barn quilt trails.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all.
More information on MU Extension visit extension.missouri.edu.
For more details on the class contact the Stone County Extension office at 417 357-6812.
