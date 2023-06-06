Several middle school students were recently inducted into the National Junior Honors Society.
Twenty-seven Reeds Spring Middle School students are now members of the National Junior Honor Society. They were inducted on Tuesday, May 16.
The NJHS recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, and character.
The following students were recognized: Justin Bonner, Brennan Bilberry, Kailey Criger, SJ Davis, Autumn Tharp, Stephanie Westerhold, Mackenzie Kugler, Kaelee Howe, Elizabeth Chastain, Chloe Kugler,Alexa Weber, Britney Nordin, Kennlee Redburn, Macie Funk, Baya Clifford, Bentley Clevenger, Jack Borich, Shelby Padilla, Natalynn Hundley, Libby Colman, August Behn, Brayden Higginbottom, Jaxen Fletcher, Ethan Linegar, Grace Chastain and Amelia Colón.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.