Kimberling City Police Department will be out in full force for their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Spring DWI Enforcement Campaign.
In a press release, the Kimberling City Police Department announced the campaign will run now until April 19.
“Planning a Party or Social Gathering? If you’re planning to celebrate…make sure to also plan for a safe and sober ride for anyone who needs it. During this campaign, The City of Kimberling City Police Department, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will be reminding all Missourians about the importance of choosing a completely sober ride such as a rideshare, a designated driver, or a taxi. Law enforcement will be out in full force March 17 through April 19, removing impaired drivers from the roadway,” states the release. “Even if you are walking, riding a bike, or using a scooter, having a safe way to get to your destination is imperative. And remember, alcohol isn’t the only substance that can cause impairment. Here’s a good rule to follow: If you feel different, you drive differently. Don’t let anyone drive impaired.”
City Police Chief Todd Lemoine said the department does not tolerate impaired driving and encourages residents and visitors to act responsibly.
The U.S. The Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with The city of Kimberling City Police Department to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. NHTSA and Kimberling City Police Department want all drivers to remember this life saving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Drivers will see officers working together during the campaign to drive home the message.
“Act responsibly! Impaired driving will not be tolerated,” Lemoine said. “Kimberling City Police Department and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely.”
In the release, Lemoine recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
· Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
· If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Kimberling City Police Department.
· Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 in crashes and vehicle accidents involving impaired drivers. One person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.
Other statistics from the NHTSA about drunk driving include:
· 672 - the number of people were seriously injured in 2021 traffic crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.
· 215 - the number of people were killed in 2021 traffic crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.
· Six Months - the amount of time offenders can spend in jail on your first conviction.
· $1000 - the amount of money offenders could be fined on your second conviction.
It is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher in Missouri and every other state in America, except in Utah, where the limit is .05 g/dL. If drivers are caught driving while intoxicated there are financial and personal consequences to their actions as well, including facing jail time, losing driver’s license and vehicle, paying up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees and fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving. For more information contact The City of Kimberling City Police Department at 417-739-2131.
