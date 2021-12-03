The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County was awarded the Community Service Award from Taneycomo Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Monday, Nov. 15, at the DAR’s meeting, which was held at Community Presbyterian Church in Forsyth.
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County President Paula Eighmy and Vice President Colleen Niell accepted the award on behalf of the organization, according to a press release from JATC.
The JATC organized several community service programs in the area to earn the award. Including The Kindness Effect Project, which delivered cards with handwritten messages of encouragement to seven Taney County Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities during the 2020 COVID-19 restrictions. The first batch of over 400 cards were written by College of the Ozarks Keeter Center students, JATC members, their grandchildren and local children, according to the release.
Another program is the Tender Critters Project which provides stuffed animals to area organizations who provide comfort to children in stressful situations including; Cox Hospital in Branson, police departments, sheriff departments, fire departments, and emergency responders.
Some of the other JATC projects throughout the year include: Prom Dress Project, birthday parties for children living at the Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County, the School Supplies Project, the Book Swap Project which delivers books to disadvantaged children, scholarships for Taney County students and Scholar Care, a project designed to provide support and encouragement to students who may be experiencing their first time away from home.
The JATC is a non-profit organization, founded in 1997, and is affiliated with National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Inc. Their mission involves improving the lives of children in Taney County and their projects are designed to fulfill the virtues of charity, youth, health, community service and leadership in members and those they serve.
JATC funds these projects through their annual Trivia Night event, Belk Charity Days, Mr. G’s, Harter House receipts, Amazon Smile and grant writing. For more information visit www.jatcmo.org.
