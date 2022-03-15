Reeds Spring School District has chosen two first-year staff members as their February Excellence Awards recipients.
Jill Rodriguez, an administrative assistant at Reeds Spring High School, and Jason Reinsch, a Reeds Spring High School social studies teacher, were recognized for their dedication to the students, according to the Reeds Spring School District website.
Rodriguez is often the first face that people see when they enter the school. Her friendliness and helpfulness are important qualities as she deals with parents, students and teachers, according to the website.
Reeds Spring High School Instructional Coach Nicole Harrell said Rodriguez has made a positive impression in her first year.
“I’ve never worked with anyone as kind as Jill,” Harrell said. “She is a beacon of light in the high school office. She is friendly and encouraging to everyone, always has a smile on her face, and it’s hard to leave her presence without feeling good about the day.”
Reinsch not only teaches at the Reeds Spring High School, he is also the head baseball coach and assistant cross country coach. He previously worked at Branson Schools and College of the Ozarks.
Harrell said the district is lucky to have Reinsch.
“Jason’s heart is in the right place. He wants what’s best for the students and his colleagues,” Harrell said. “He’s always planning, thinking, preparing, analyzing, and sharing. He’s an incredibly conscientious educator, and the district is unbelievably lucky to have him.”
Reeds Spring Excellence Awards are new this year. They replaced the former Employee of the Month and Teacher of the Month awards. The nomination process is now open to students, staff, parents, and the community.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.