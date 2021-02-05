A new business in Hollister has opened that can help those looking to remain faithful to their 2021 health or weight loss resolutions.
Last month GP Athletics opened it’s second location in the Southtown Center, better known as the former home of Blockbuster video. GP Athletics Owner Spencer Graham said that his gym is bringing two big things to the Hollister area that folks may not be used to. GP Athletics, which stands for Grand Power Athletics, is open to members 24/7.
“So 24/7 just allows people to come in when it’s convenient for them,” said Graham. “So you can go after work, you can go in the middle of the night, you can go before work or you can go on your lunch break. It doesn’t really matter. Convenience is everything for someone who is wanting to get healthier and if they can’t do that on their time, then they’re probably not going to do it. If they’re not doing it, then we’re not doing our job.”
The second big difference people might notice when they start at the gym is the coaches’ use of barbells as their primary source of training.
“You have to remember that any kind of machine is going to put you in a fixed position that takes out any stability muscles. That takes out anything that you might have to work or engage,” said Graham. “Naturally we stand up, we bend over, we move and we push each other off the ground, so we need to train our body in a stronger range of motion that mimics that. Barbell training’s going to be the closest thing we can get to that. It’s healthier on the knees. It’s healthier on your back. I don’t really care what people say. If it hurts then you’re doing it wrong, so come in here and I’ll show you how to do it right.”
While barbells are an important asset used at GP Athletics, Graham said machines are still great to use, which is why he offers several options in his facilities.
“You’re going to have your leg extension, your leg curl and your chest press. We have all of those machines. Everything for every body part. We have your cardio equipment. Your treadmills, your ellipticals, and we have more coming in next month. We’re always trying to add to the gym,” said Graham. “We’re going to have your competition equipment. We’ll have your squat racks, your barbells and all your different types of barbells.”
Graham said he found his passion for health and exercise when he was just a teenager.
“I was super overweight. So at about 16, 17 years old I started losing body weight. I actually started P90X, the beach body thing, and I dropped down and lost 84 pounds,” said Graham. “Obviously it changed my life. It changed everything.”
Graham shared in 2011 when he saw Brian Shaw win his first World’s Strongest Man competition, he knew that was something he wanted to do.
“So I started lifting weights. I took everything out of my bedroom except for my bed, and I started lifting in my bedroom with my brother. We put a squat rack in there,” Graham said. “Then I rented some storage units that were just a couple miles from my house and I homemade all of my own stuff. Every Saturday I would take all my weights and stuff out there and I’d work out, and through the week I’d work out in my bedroom.”
When Graham got into college, he explained that he originally wanted to major in hospitality and restaurant management.
“I really wanted to own a business. I really thought I wanted to own a restaurant,” said Graham. “I’m sitting in class and I’m sitting there looking at nutrition articles and training articles in my accounting class and thought, ‘Man if this was on the board I would be way more interested in class right now.’ So I got up and I walked out. I canceled my classes for the rest of the year, changed my degree to exercise and movement science.”
Graham shared that when he first opened his business in December 2015 it was a 1,500-square-foot location in Springfield that just offered private training and only had five machines. But now it’s much more.
“We went from 1,500 square feet to 7,000 square feet. I had one personal training client when I opened the gym. No others,” Graham said. “Now we have personal training clients, we have three or four coaches that work out of the gym and we have a couple hundred members out there. So it’s been a real eye-opening experience. It was not always easy.”
When it came to opening up a second location, Graham said it originally started off as a joke between him and his landlord, who is also one of his gym members.
“Ron Hartman, great guy. He owns RE/MAX up in Springfield and he owns the units I’m in. If there is going to be someone to push me and test me, it’s going to be him. He owns this plaza as well,” said Graham. “We were just joking back and forth. It took about two weeks and he convinced me to try and open.”
Graham said he originally had plans to move into two different smaller facilities, however, during a training session with Hartman, he was once again convinced to upgrade to his current location.
“Ron’s like ‘You’re probably going to need a bigger space.’ I say, ‘Ron don’t (laughs). Man, I’m opening a second gym, I’m building a house and my wife is pregnant. We got a lot of things going on, don’t push me for a bigger space.’ He’s like, ‘Why don’t you just check it out.’ So in that hour that we trained he sold me on the bigger space and I was like, ‘How do I check it out?’ He says, ‘Actually I went ahead and brought the key for you’ and he pulled it out of his back pocket and said, ‘Here you go.’”
After the training session, Graham said he and his wife came down to Hollister, checked out the space and that night started moving his first order of equipment into his current location.
GP Athletic has two membership options. Folks can sign up for a year membership, which is $39 per month, or they can do a month-to-month membership for $49 a month. Graham said he offers discounts to students, health care workers, emergency service personal and veterans. Through the rest of this month, Graham is also offering a price match offer for new members.
“We’ll price match any other gym membership you have down to $25 for a whole year,” he said. “If you’re going somewhere else and you’re paying $25 for membership and you come to support me, I’ll match it. That’s my appreciation and we’re doing that all the way until March.”
For additional information visit gpathletics.net or email Graham as spencer@gpathletics.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.