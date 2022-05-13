Hollister Schools recognized outgoing board members with the Community Spotlight Award.
The Hollister R-V School District recognized outgoing board of education members Rachel Qualls and Jason Bradley at the May board of education meeting, according to the Hollister School newsletter.
Hollister R-V School District Superintendent Brian Wilson shared when times are tough, school board members are dealers of hope.
“School board members volunteer their time over and over again and put themselves out there to make sure that our children have what they need,” Wilson said. “They spend a lot of nights thinking about the school, praying for our kids, and praying for our community.”
The Hollister School District is thankful to Rachel Qualls and Jason Bradley for the time they have spent serving on the Hollister Board of Education and wish them the best in their next endeavors, stated the newsletter.
