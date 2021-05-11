School of the Ozarks senior has received a scholarship for young people seeking admissions in the United States Air Force Academy.
Senior Emilee Rowe was one of 65 chosen from across the nation to receive the Falcon Foundation Scholarship. The Falcon Foundation is a non-profit foundation with the purpose to provide scholarships to colleges or preparatory schools for motivated young people seeking admission to the United States Air Force Academy and a career in the Air Force, according to a press release from School of the Ozarks.
According to the release, the Falcon Foundation offers scholarships to prep schools around the country and recipients are given the choice of which school to attend for one year to increase their likelihood of becoming a cadet.
Rowe has chosen to attend the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, as they have had a 100% acceptance rate into the Air Force Academy. She is expected to receive an appointment to the USAFA class of 2026. Rowe grew up in a home where both her mother and father served in the U.S. Air Force, according to the release.
In addition to the patriotic values Rowe’s parents instilled in her at home, School of the Ozarks also prepared her for this opportunity, according to the release.
“Love for my country is something that was passed down to me,” said Rowe, in the release. “I have been taught to value and protect this great country I live in. I believe my dedication to what was asked of me at School of the Ozarks contributed to my success in receiving the Falcon Foundation Scholarship.”
According to the release, Rowe plans to pursue a career as an Air Force Flight Surgeon.
“My goal is to help others and serve my country well so I can fulfill my passion of being a great citizen who advances her community and country,” said Rowe in the release.
For more informations visit patriots.cofo.edu
