A Bradleyville teacher nominated for national honor by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Bradleyville School District posted on their Facebook page, “On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, school districts around our region are celebrating #Teacherproud and honoring the teachers of their school district. Today, we want to honor our very own Mrs. Chris Sprague.”
According to the post, each year the National Federation of State High School Associations asks each state to nominate an individual who has made outstanding contributions to interscholastic music activities within each state. It has been announced that this year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association has nominated Sprague for this award.
“Congratulations Mrs. Sprague!,” the post said. “We are definitely proud of you and thankful for you!”
