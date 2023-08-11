A countywide sales tax of 3% will be imposed on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana in Taney County, after a majority vote for the tax was made in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 special election.
Of the 5,816 registered voters who took to the polls, 4,213 (72.44%) were in favor of the tax and 1,603 (27.56%) were against it.
Taxes collected from the marijuana sales will be placed in the county’s general fund. As previously reported, it is not known how much revenue will be collected from the sales tax or specifically what it will be used for, as there is no baseline for comparison within the county.
