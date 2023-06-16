A staple organization in the fight against hunger in Taney County has announced their expansion into Stone County.
Christian Action Ministries Food Pantries of Taney County is launching a mobile distribution in Stone County. Recently, CAM was asked to move into Stone County by Christian Associates of Table Rock Lake, according to a press release from CAM.
Christian Associates have moved to function more like a foundation and were seeking a pantry capable of mobile distribution, CAM Executive Director Michelle Dean said.
“We love our neighbors in Stone County,” Dean said. “When we learned that there would be a gap left when Christian Associates refocused their mission, of course we said yes. We are looking forward to continuing the work that CA started and are excited to come alongside the other food pantries to help combat food insecurity in the county.”
The CAM Food Pantry will be distributing groceries to areas which have been identified as ‘food deserts’ in Stone County. A ‘food desert’ is a term used to describe neighborhoods and communities which have limited access to affordable and nutritious foods. In the United States, those who live in urban and rural low-income neighborhoods are less likely to have access to supermarkets or grocery stores to provide healthy food choices, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“Many Stone County residents are facing record-high food, energy, and gas prices,” the press release states. “For our vulnerable population this means difficult choices have to be made to make ends meet.”
The mobile distribution, which began on Wednesday, June 14, will take place on the second Wednesday of each month in the towns of Cape Fair, Hurley and Blue Eye. In addition, CAM will be adding Reeds Springs to the outreach on the last Wednesday of each month.
Least of These, a food pantry in Christian County will also be helping to meet the need by serving the residents in Spokane. Both Least of These and CAM will be looking to expand the mobile distribution to include serving more individuals. CAM is currently seeking partners to help with the efforts in Stone County.
Dean said they are currently looking to expand further into Stone County as well.
“We are looking for partners to share in our mission to combat food insecurity with volunteers and financial support. We are estimating needing $2,500 to cover our current commitment,” Dean said. “We also are already in conversations with a location in Galena to start serving in July. We know as word gets out we will see the opportunity to expand our distribution efforts.”
Christian Action Ministries has served to combat food insecurity in Taney County since 1984. Each year more than 40,000 individual cases of assistance are recorded, which adds up to nearly 500,000 meals provided to Taney County residents in need. The pantry has distributed more than two million pounds of food. The food pantries are funded by donations from individuals, churches, and businesses in the community, and staffed by volunteers.
For more information visit www.christianactionministries.org.
